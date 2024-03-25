Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Apple! Dyson! Final Hours to Shop Deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

By
amazon-big-spring-sale-last-chance
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Last day! The Amazon Big Spring Sale has been one to remember, but it’s coming to a close today, March 25. Let’s make this last day count, shall we?

You still have time to nab deals on huge brands, including Apple, Dyson, etc. Check out 10 of our favorites below!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
You save: 23%

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$99$129
  • Description

Over 600,000 reviews!

See it!
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
You save: 39%

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$443$720
  • Description

Take spring cleaning to a new level!

See it!
Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
You save: 20%

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

$199$250
  • Description

Step into a new world!

See it!

Related: Amazon Big Spring Sale: Last-Minute Fashion Buys for the Last-Minute Shopper

Amazon Fire TV Stick
You save: 38%

Amazon Fire TV Stick

$25$40
  • Description

Turn any TV into a smart TV!

See it!
LifePro Far Infrared Sauna Blanket
You save: 25%

LifePro Far Infrared Sauna Blanket

$300$400
  • Description

So many potential benefits!

See it!
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0
You save: 51%

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0

$34$70
  • Description

A holy grail for blowouts at home!

See it!
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand
You save: 44%

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand

$95$169
  • Description

The future of skincare!

See it!

Related: 24 Rich Mom Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Telena Sling Bag
You save: 30%

Telena Sling Bag

$18$26
  • Description

Your new everyday go-to!

See it!
SupeRun Under Desk Treadmill
You save: 46%

SupeRun Under Desk Treadmill

$162$300
  • Description

Get those steps in!

See it!
Ecozy Portable Ice Maker
You save: 41%

Ecozy Portable Ice Maker

$100$170
  • Description

This ice maker forms nine pieces in just six minutes!

See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Amazon Big Spring Sale here!

Related: Amazon Big Spring Sale: Grab These Bestselling Bags, Sunglasses and More

amazon-levis-carla-crew

Deal of the Day

Shop Fast and Get a Huge Discount on This Perfect Levi’s Crew Neck View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!