This $255 Down Jacket Parka Is Marked Down to $99 on Amazon!





It's Black Friday, baby! Welcome to the best day of the year. We're your hosts, Shop With Us, and we're so excited that you're here. Now, please, come take a seat and prepare to get shopping. If you like buying warm, comfortable clothing at a major bargain, you're not going to want to miss out on this one!

It’s about that time of year where layering sweaters under our fall jackets is just not cutting it anymore. We’re shivering over here! We need a coat that can actually keep us warm as it gets even colder outside. Don’t want to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a winter parka? You don’t need to. This $255 fan-favorite is way under $100 — and now it’s on sale!

Get the FADSHOW Women’s Winter Down Jackets Long Down Coats Warm Parka with Hood originally $255, now sale starting at $99 at Amazon! Please note, price are valid at time of publication, November 29th, 2019, but are subject to change.

This coat has about 1,500 reviews and shoppers can’t believe how perfect it is. They say it keeps them warm and toasty even when the temperature drops down to — gasp — single digits. One said it feels like being wrapped in a blanket when they’re wearing it, and others said they’ve never owned such a perfect coat. They say it’s the best thing they’ve ever purchased on Amazon and that they couldn’t be more impressed with it. One even compared owning this coat to a form of self-care, saying that if we love ourselves — we should buy it!

Part of what makes this coat so special is its four-layer construction. It has a windproof outer shell, with an air flow layer underneath and a breathable fabric lining beneath that for breathability. The last layer is our favorite — a faux-fur lining! So warm, so cozy. Faux fur also reappears on the outside of the coat, lining the generous hood!

This lightweight (but heavy-duty) coat is made with down alternative materials, so if you’re allergic to down, this is the coat for you. Even if you’re not, you’re going to want to check it out anyway. Plus, no down means no shedding feathers!

Other notable features of this coat include a zip-front closure with snap buttons, an adjustable drawstring at the waist to cinch and flatter and two big pockets in front. We also want to point out the ribbed cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves, keeping wind and snow out while never riding up.

This coat is currently available in six versions. Black and Olive Green are classic coat shades that will always impress, but you can also take a step outside of the box with Wine Red or even Light Pink. We approve of any and all! It truly is possible to look this cute in the cold, and we are here for every second of it!

