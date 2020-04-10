Amazon Reviewers Say They Practically Live in This Bralette 24/7

We can shop all we want, but there are still a few items that always feel out of reach. You know what we’re talking about — those holy grail pieces. Think denim that fits like a glove, crisp white sneakers that never seem to scuff and a bra that’s built for comfort but still makes Us feel fabulous.

These days, the latter is particularly hard to find — but is even more top of mind than usual. We’re spending all of our time at home holding down the fort, giving office attire and going-out gear a much-needed rest. Naturally, that’s why we’re ditching anything with underwire and turning to this bralette!

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Deep V Bralette for prices starting at just $12 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as April 16, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Deep V Bralette is all about function and versatility. Featuring intricate lace throughout plus removable cups for padding, this is suitable for any situation. Whether you’re heading to the grocery store or chilling with some Netflix and tea, you can feel completely supported in this affordable option from Amazon. Honestly, it’s so chic that you won’t mind if it’s peeking out from beneath your trusty white T-shirt — you actually may want it to!

The best part of this beauty? Aside from the durable and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, that would have to be the array of colors you can score it in. From a dark grey (known as Anthracite) to a bold yellow (dubbed Cabana Banana), there’s something for every at-home fashionista. Oh, and just think of how much wear you’ll get with this when you can go to brunch again!

With extra-wide camisole straps and an embroidered lace band on the bottom, this bralette offers next-level coverage. No surprise here: Amazon reviewers are completely obsessed. One shopper who recently finished nursing was particularly nervous about entering bralette territory — but quickly met her match! She claims the stability is ideal, and it completely eliminates any fear of a wardrobe malfunction!

Customers of all bust sizes (specifically larger) are finding this to be a flattering success — but many suggest sizing up for an optimal fit. Keep that in mind as you get your shop on — and don’t be afraid to scoop up multiple hues. With prices starting at just $12, you truly can’t go wrong!

