



Iconic alert! There are some fashion items and trends that simply never go out of style — and Calvin Klein underwear is one of them. Ever since Mark Wahlberg (then known as Marky Mark) dropped trou for the brand’s 1992 campaign, the trademark logo waistband has been a staple in so many of our wardrobes.

Calvin Klein truly knows how to stay relevant — which is why they have rolled out a series of campaigns over the last few years that feature brand ambassadors who tend to be pop culture superstars. Case in point: Kendall Jenner has been snapped numerous times — and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin even posed for an internet-breaking photoshoot.

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette, for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

Besides being completely adored by A-listers across the globe, there’s another reason Calvin Klein underwear is top of the line — it’s beyond comfortable! Take for instance the Calvin Klein’s Modern Cotton Bralette (yes, the very same one you’ve spotted on Jenner countless times). It’s crafted from a clever mix of 53% cotton, 35% modal and 12% elastane, which guarantees its softness and elasticity — meaning that this will fit you like a glove.

Given how difficult it can be to find a well-fitting undergarment, take comfort in knowing the search may very well be over. With the breathable material and racerback straps, this is built for support, flexibility and longtime wear.

With a whopping 1,810 reviews on Amazon (69% of which were perfect scores), it’s clear that we’re not the only ones who feel strongly that there’s a place in every closet for a #MyCalvins moment. For starters, one ecstatic shopper exclaimed that it was the most comfortable bralette in the world. Others went on to sing its praises, stating that it truly is as soft as it looks — and that it’s refreshingly not built for just one body type. Everyone from petite customers to shoppers with fuller busts felt it lived up to the hype — which is exactly what we like to hear.

In addition to being an ideal upgrade to any loungewear arsenal, the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette comes in over 40 colors. Yep — there’s everything from Baldwin’s lovely logomania number to a bold red option (spotted on Jenner) — and even a floral rendition. Clearly, there’s a reason why nothing comes between these stars and their Calvins!

