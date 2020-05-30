These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all admit that wearing a face covering may not be ideal — especially when it’s time to head out for a workout. As the temperatures are rising, we naturally want to wear clothing that cools Us down. What we don’t want to do is add extra layers to the equation — but it’s important to take measures which keep ourselves and others protected at all times.

You are probably aware by now that the CDC recommends wearing a face covering while in a public space, in addition to maintaining appropriate social distancing. Yes, this includes during outdoor exercise! If you’re looking for a suitable covering that won’t make your workout less comfortable, this may be exactly what you need.

Get the Achiou Neck Gaiter Face Scarf for just $14, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This simple scarf is the ideal item to serve as a covering right now. What we love about this neck gaiter is that it has properties that were specifically designed for outside wear. Not only can it block UV rays, it’s super soft and it will wick away sweat or excess moisture in a flash. And most importantly, it will keep your nose and mouth areas protected from any airborne particles — including dust and allergens.

This face covering comes in four different colors, but we’re singling out the white version as our top pick. Wearing a light shade as opposed to a darker hue is a no-brainer in the summertime. Black is known for attracting more heat in the sun, while white may have a better ability to keep you cool. When it’s time to get your sweat on outside, the last thing that you want to do is turn up the heat. Stay safe and stay fit this summer with a breathable scarf!

