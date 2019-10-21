There’s a Pair of These Leggings That Will Fit Everyone’s Size and Shape





We absolutely love shopping — and if we’re being honest, it’s probably our favorite form of cardio! But this recreational activity doesn’t come without its own set of challenges. One such challenge is when we can’t find something that fits our bodies correctly, and this can happen when searching for even the most basic of items.

We appreciate when an essential piece comes in a wide range of sizes to pick from. This guarantees that it will fit our bodies the way we want it to for the most flattering look possible. With that in mind, these basic leggings are not only high quality — but come in an incredible range of sizes that will fit literally everyone’s shape and size to perfection!

See it: Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Ponte Knit Legging for just $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2019, but are subject to change.

These leggings from Daily Ritual have so much going for them — specifically that they are available in a whopping 24 different sizes, which is amazing. You can choose from XS to XX when it comes to general size, and from Short to Extra-Long in terms of leg length. Though most leggings on the market are cut in a length that works for the average person’s height, if you’re on the taller or shorter side it can be difficult to find a pair that fits the way they should.

But that is not an issue when it comes to these Daily Ritual leggings. One shopper wrote that they “appreciate the short length” as the leggings fit properly right at the ankle, adding that there’s “no need to fold them up.” Another reviewer thanked Daily Ritual for creating the tall size for this legging where the “fit is perfect” and covers the “entire lower leg.”

These leggings are not only accommodating to everyone’s size, but made out of high quality material as well. They’re crafted from an opaque double-knit ponte fabric that ensures they will not be see-through and can keep you warm on cool fall days. This material also has a thicker look to it, which means that these leggings can easily be styled for a business casual setting.

Team these Daily Ritual leggings with a loose T-shirt and a blazer with some ankle booties for a relaxed office look, or throw on an oversized sweater with some sneakers for a day of running errands. Wherever you want to wear these leggings, you can wear them with confidence knowing that their fit is right for you.

