This Eco-Friendly Bamboo Mask Is Ultra-Breathable and Available Now

Still on a mission to add some more face masks to your current collection? If you don’t have the DIY drive to make one for yourself, or simply feel more comfortable with an actual non-medical mask instead of a bandana or alternative face covering, there are plenty of options out there for you to order now.

Case in point: This mask that we found on Amazon is a solid choice for anyone in the market. It’s made from a breathable bamboo fabric that’s super comfortable and, best of all, eco-friendly. Sustainability never goes out of style!

NxTSTOP Apparel TRAVLEISURE Adjustable, Reusable, Washable Bamboo Face Mask (Navy)

Get the NxTSTOP Apparel TRAVLEISURE Adjustable, Reusable, Washable Bamboo Face Mask for just $14, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This mask is crafted with dual fabric technology, which enables those who wear it to get the most protection possible. It covers the nose and mouth areas, and the outer layer is enhanced to prevent small droplets and particles from inhalation. The mask also has 5% spandex included to give it some stretch, which luckily makes wearing it that much more comfortable. The ear loops have adjustable drawstrings so that you can find the perfect fit. No awkward ear-pinching situations here!

The mask is wrinkle-resistant, which is ideal when you’re on the go. It’s not bulky at all, and will fold up nicely into small spaces and pockets. It comes in black and navy blue shades and doesn’t feature any embellishments. If you’re not a fan of graphics on face masks, these simple ones were made for you.

Shoppers claim that this is one of the most comfortable masks that they have found so far. Based on appearances, it looks incredibly user-friendly — and wearability is crucial when considering which coverings to invest in. As a reminder, you should be cleansing your face mask as frequently as you wear it outside in public. This mask is made for washing and reusing, so there’s no need to ditch it after an essential errand!

