It’s only a matter of days before it’s finally warm enough outside to wear all of our favorite spring dresses! But here’s the question: Is your wardrobe actually ready for all of the sunshine that’s coming its way? We can’t be the only ones in need of some new looks to add to our repertoire.

It’s no secret that we adore a wrap dress. After all, they are such flattering garments that virtually every shopper can wear. The only problem? There are so many on the market that don’t measure up. Luckily, this frock from Amazon Essentials is a must-have piece that anyone can feel confident in!

Here’s what’s tricky about wrap dresses — sometimes, the top layer doesn’t fully wrap around the waist, which may create an awkward slit when you move around. But that’s not the case here! This dress has enough fabric and a sleek cut that extends fully to the side of the waist, which provides ample coverage for you to walk around comfortably.

This wrap dress also has a beautiful V-neckline that we’re obsessed with. If you want to show a little skin, wear the dress on its own — but it will also pair perfectly with a cami underneath. Numerous Amazon reviewers styled their wrap dresses like this, and they all looked beyond glamorous. One shopper noted that it’s “forgiving, but not frumpy,” which sums it up nicely.

This dress comes in a variety of beautiful floral prints, a handful of solid shades and even a leopard-print pattern. The hem hits right at the knees and there are sweet short sleeves, which make layering a breeze. We plan to wear this dress with a denim jacket and fresh white sneakers for the ultimate springtime ‘fit, but the possibilities are endless!

