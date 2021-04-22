These Ultra-Comfy Shorts Are Fan-Favorites Because They Don’t Ride Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After months of quarantining and living in loungewear, we’re officially ready to give our sweats and joggers a rest. Unless it’s particularly cool outside, you can catch Us chilling in our favorite comfy shorts! Finding knit shorts is a bit of a struggle, as their design is often flawed — causing many popular pairs to ride up!

In terms of fashion problems, awkward bunching is at the top of the list. It’s beyond annoying — it actually defeats the purpose of wanting to wear a comfortable look! Thankfully, this pair from Amazon Essentials has shoppers obsessed. Happy customers swear that they won’t ride up at all, which immediately caught our attention.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Short for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These shorts are made from a cotton material that’s soft, stretchy and incredibly lightweight — a.k.a. the perfect casual shorts for the summer season! The key to them not riding up, according to shoppers, is their length: They claim that the hem is just short enough, allowing the shorts to remain in place while still providing proper coverage! We also noticed their curved sides on the hem, which resemble a dolphin short. This helps give your legs more mobility, which also combats any potential wedgie situations. As a side note, one shopper claims these are particularly beneficial for “generous behinds.” We appreciate any garment that caters to a variety of body types!

The color selection is outstanding — think neutral hues and staple shades. The lighter options are our picks for the summer — we adore the oatmeal, pale pink and the camo print versions! Of course, you can still choose from classic black and heather grey options if that’s more your jam.

Another major selling point of these shorts? Their incredibly low price! For just $15, you can currently score a quality pair of lounge shorts with the ideal fit and feel. Honestly, we may invest in a few pairs — that’s how often we plan to wear them this summer!

