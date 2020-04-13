When jumpsuits started to make a comeback in the world of women’s fashion, to say we were excited is an understatement. Not only are they as easy to slip in and out of as our favorite summer dresses, they can be even more comfortable!

Some of Us went a little overboard at first — we needed a version of the garment suitable for every occasion. Wedding on the calendar? A dressy black jumpsuit was the answer! Heading to the beach? A floral romper made the ideal cover-up! Honestly, there are so many options — but now that being home is the only activity on the horizon, why not get a jumpsuit that’s basically a pair of sweats for the entire body?

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit with free shipping for prices starting at just $27, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 5, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2020, but are subject to change.



That may sound too good to be true, but it’s the real deal. We can seriously see ourselves living in this amazing jumpsuit from Amazon Essentials. It’s made from a cotton-blend material that’s incredibly soft and comfortable to wear. It has a tank top, muscle-shirt style bodice that cinches at the waist like a pair of regular drawstring sweatpants might. Additionally, the bottom of the jumpsuit is cut like standard joggers, with typical cuffed hems at the ankles.

This onesie comes in six different colors — standard black, dark heather grey, light heather grey, light pale pink, a classic navy blue and a light sky blue. Each pair has a standard scoop neckline and functional pockets on either side. Though this jumpsuit is modeled on a woman, it can easily work as a unisex piece. Fun for the whole family!

Of course, lounging around in this onesie is ideal — but you can definitely sport it outside if you need to. It will look adorable with a pair of basic white tennis shoes and a jean jacket thrown over the shoulders. You can also opt for a leather jacket on chillier days — or even a light cardigan if that better suits your style. Remember, no one should be judging your outfit choices right now. It’s all about staying as comfortable and casual as possible — so rock this onesie however you’d like. That’s the beauty of a jumpsuit, after all!

