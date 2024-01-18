I Love a Puffer Vest Moment and This Is My Go-To Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, when you’re going out in the cold, getting bundled up in a huge coat and other warm clothes is something of an exercise in frustration. At least, that’s how it is for me. I want to be warm, but sometimes I just want to put something on quick, run my errands, and get back to what I was doing. That’s why I choose some pieces that are easy on and easy off, even if I have to trade a little warmth.

Related: Forget Puffer Coats — This Puffer Vest Is the It Outerwear Item for Fall and Winter Coat trends cycle in and out, but over the last few years, the puffer has reigned supreme on and off the ski slopes. That said, the heavily-insulated coat isn’t universally loved — not everyone fully understands the marshmallow-chic aesthetic. And, as it turns out, the traditional puffer’s time in the spotlight may be coming to […]

Enter the puffer vest, my best friend ever since I scored a robin’s egg blue vest back when I was just a teenager rocking techno pants in navy blue and light pastels. I wore one all the time back then, and now I’m doing the same regularly. It keeps me warm enough, while letting my arms get some much-needed air to regulate the rest of me.

My current favorite puffer jacket? It’s affordable but fits me like a glove. I wear it every time I need a boost of warmth. And you can get it for just $45 at Amazon!

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest is a comfortable, quilted, and insulated vest that hits just below the hips. It’s super soft, ridiculously warm, and packabel if you need to take it with you. I can fit it into a tote bag if I need to put it on and keep warm at some point.

Related: This Luxuriously Soft Robe Provides the Stress Relief of a Weighted Blanket Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Learn more! What is it about robe life that instantly makes Us feel more relaxed? As soon as we slip on these terry-cloth cardigans at a spa or hotel, we’re […]

I absolutely love bundling up in the vest and wearing it over T-shirts and long-sleeved tops. I have the black version, but there are plenty of different colors to choose from. It’s been something of my savior in the cold weather, and I can’t believe how convenient it is, all for just $45!

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 12,000 buyers have rated this puffer vest over five stars, and that’s what initially moved me to pick this one over all the other puffer vests.

“Good everyday vest,” one wrote. “Great for cold mornings in the house. Over a light sweater when it’s not too cold. Flattering cut.”

“I love this vest!!!” another commented. “It’s lightweight, has the fitted look but not too tight. It’s also not the marshmallow puff look. Very comfortable. Get it, you’ll be warm and look fit!”

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: The 10 Best Bathrobes for Women When shopping for the best bathrobes for women, there are many variables to consider, and this guide will help you find the right one — details

Not what you’re looking for? See more Amazon Essentials products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!