This Puff-Sleeve Top Is the Ultimate T-Shirt Upgrade for Summer

We all have basic T-shirts that we come back to time and time again. After all, they’re reliable and comfortable — but simply not appropriate for every setting. Sure, we can dress them up with a blazer or different type of jacket — but we certainly don’t reach for a ton of outerwear in the summer.

When we do want to wear a tee and make it appear dressier, we’re thankful there are options like this one from Amazon Essentials! While it fits and feels like any other short-sleeve top in your closet, it has a major upgrade — pretty puff sleeves!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Twist Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

The sleeves on this top truly make all of the difference. It instantly looks more elegant and can be worn for events that require putting a bit more effort into your ensemble. They are just dramatic enough to make a statement without being over-the-top! You can wear this tee with jeans, shorts or even dress pants for the office. We also think it will look excellent tucked into a miniskirt if you want to wear it for a night out with friends!

At the moment, the T-shirt comes in a slew of different colors and prints as well. If you want a brighter shade or a more staple neutral, you have them all at your disposal. It’s gained a ton of popularity, and in fact, some of the options have already run out of stock! If you want to get your hands on this comfortable and versatile tee in your favorite hue, now is the time. You never know when it’s going to sell out, so get ahead of the game and add it to your cart ASAP!

