Bye 2020! This Sweater Is the Chicest Way to Wear 2021’s Color of the Year

The countdown is on! As we trudge through the remaining hours of the year, we’re reflecting on the past 365 days — the good, the bad and the ugly. While the ball dropping at the stroke of midnight isn’t a cure-all for the world’s woes, it’s a much-needed fresh start. If your resolutions are already in place, turn your attention to fashion. Leave 2020 in the dust and add 2021’s Color of the Year into your wardrobe!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Lightweight Cable Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Sweater for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 30, 2020 but are subject to change.

Every December, the Pantone Color Institute announces one or two hues that are set to define the year ahead. This time around it’s a sleek grey known as Ultimate Gray, and a bold yellow dubbed Illuminating. While it can be difficult to find an exact match, we think this sweater from Amazon Essentials is a solid take on the neon-adjacent, sunshine-soaked shade.

Comprised primarily of an imported cotton blend, this knit is the ultimate staple for savvy shoppers to get through the colder months. The long sleeves and mock neckline will help keep you warm and toasty, but this lightweight sweater will seamlessly layer underneath any blazer or jacket. Plus, the cable knit pattern is seriously having a moment right now! While it’s not particularly chunky, it still nails the textured trend that’s been featured in many high-end designer collections as of late.

While similar sweaters at retailers like J. Crew regularly cost upwards of $100, the current price of this piece can’t be beat. Amazon reviewers are thrilled with their purchase, noting it’s simple, classy and suitable for all occasions. One ecstatic owner even claims it’s slimming, which is a welcome bonus.

The raves don’t stop there: Another shopper proclaims the sweater drapes like cashmere, and is happily returning for round two. Yes, this knit isn’t just available in yellow — you can score nine other shades, including a bright pink and a charcoal heather (which slightly resembles Pantone’s other pick for 2021). The choice is yours, but we say it’s time to let the sunshine in! Hello, 2021!

