Stocking Up! These Fan-Favorite Fleece Joggers Come in Over 40 Colors

We all know that cold temperatures mean sweater weather and slippers, but one of the reasons we’re most excited for this time of year is the return of joggers. We think of them as our chic sweats, our refined loungewear, our elevated cozy clothes. They’re magic in a pair of pants!

Right now, we’re focused on the warm and comfy joggers that best suit fall and winter. The kind we can wear while hanging out at home or for walking the dog, but the type that will also keep us feeling good (style-wise and comfort-wise) when it’s time to go out in public. This pair from Amazon is our favorite!

Get the Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These joggers have a mind-blowing number of reviews, proving themselves to be a serious fan-favorite with Amazon shoppers. They’re made of a cotton blend with French terry fleece for mega-softness, and everything about them is everything we were looking for.

These joggers have a movable fit that tapers into a stretchy cuff at the ankle, pulling your look together and sharpening things up much more than a typical pair of sweatpants. They also have a pull-on closure with a stretchy drawstring waistband, plus side pockets because…who doesn’t love pockets?

These joggers have an inclusive size range, including sizes XS to 6X, and they come in over 40 colors. You’ll see your classics like grey, beige, black and navy, but you’ll also find fun shades like baby blue, bright pink, mustard yellow or lilac purple. There are multiple prints available as well, including cheetah, zebra, camo and tie-dye!

We love that these joggers are from Amazon Essentials. Yes, as an in-house brand, they’re certainly on Prime, but that’s not the only reason Amazon Essentials is our go-to for everyday basics and timeless finds. The brand’s whole MO is to “fine-tune” each piece in response to customer feedback, giving us comfy, high-quality, long-lasting finds without the hefty price tag. Clearly, they figured out just what we wanted!

