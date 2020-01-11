Over 500 Reviewers Say These $10 Jeggings Are Their New Go-To Pants

Comfy is key! We all know there are days when we only want to wear sweats or leggings — but unfortunately, real life gets in the way. Luckily, if we still need to look somewhat put together, we can always rely on jeggings to get the job done. These genius bottoms totally look like we’re rocking a regular pair of jeans, when in reality it feels like we’re wearing pajamas. They’re truly one of the best inventions to come about in fashion history!

Some of the best (and most affordable) jeggings on the market can be found on Amazon — and who better than an Amazon brand to turn to when you want to order yourself a new pair? So many shoppers can’t stop raving about this pair of jeggings that start at just $10 a pop (yes, seriously). The reviews are in, and we need to order these beauties up ASAP!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Standard Pull-on Jegging for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

There’s definitely a reason why one Amazon shopper exclaimed that these jeggings are “going to be sold out soon,” and urges fellow fashionistas to “get a pair” for themselves! They’re made from a cotton-blend fabric that contains a generous 3% of Elastane that gives them plenty of stretch for maximum comfort.

The Amazon Essentials jeggings are made in a slip-on style and contain no closures of any kind, which only enhances their all-day wearability. While they don’t have any front pockets, there are two back pockets that help disguise these jeggings as an actual pair of jeans. You can choose from nine color options, including two different classic blue jean washes. They also come in olive, khaki, white and pale pink — just to name a few!

Shoppers say that when it comes to jeggings, these are the cream of the crop. This is likely due to the fact that they are made from a “real denim” fabric that’s “sturdy” and “not thin like those cheap knit leggings.” The quality and price of these Amazon Essentials leggings has reviewers coming back for more, as many noted that they’ve returned to buy a second or third pair.

If the reviews of these Amazon jeggings don’t have you convinced that you need them immediately, then we don’t know what will. We’re completely sold — and think that multiple pairs are in order!

