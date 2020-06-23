Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Things are slowly starting to feel slightly more normal in some regions of the U.S. Of course, we’re continuing to take every precaution that’s recommended by the CDC in order to keep our communities healthy. Still, there have been noticeable improvements across the board — including in the shopping department! When the pandemic first started to impact our daily lives, many of Us quickly realized how much we rely on online orders to get our essential items in a timely manner.

With shipping times massively delayed, we found ourselves waiting weeks for face masks — but not anymore. Face coverings continue to be in high demand, but we found an affordable set of five that will ship out for delivery in as little as one day!

Get the Suweor Upo 5 Pieces Sun UV Protection Face Cover on sale for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.



These convertible face coverings do more than just keep your nose and mouth protected from airborne particles. They also have cooling capabilities built in the material, which is ideal for the summertime weather! Each mask features UV protection to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays — plus, you can style it in various ways when you’re not utilizing it as a face covering.

For starters, you can wrap it around your head and use it as a sweat band during a workout, or it can help secure a ponytail or high bun look. There are actually 12 different ways that the brand claims you can fashion this covering, and the options are endless if you have a creative spirit!

Best of all, shoppers say that they feel like they can actually breathe while wearing these masks! They note that these coverings are well-suited for any outdoor activity, such as biking or hiking. Reviewers also say they feel this mask provides the protection they have been looking for, and that wearing it isn’t as big of an inconvenience as other options on the market. Given that the temperatures are rising by the day, we’re all about products that will keep us comfortable — and it looks like this may be it. Oh, and the fast shipping is hard to beat!

