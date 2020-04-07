Amazon’s Hottest New Slip-Ons Will Keep Your Feet Totally Cool

Well, well, well. Looks like the sun has finally decided to show its face. And you know what, sun? We’re not letting you get away this time. We’re too committed to spring at this point to dip back into winter. Honestly, once we spot a perfect sunny-weather shoe, it’s pretty much impossible to change our minds!

This year, a new pair of shoes on Amazon was just the thing to have us pulling our floral dresses and rompers out of the depths of our closet as fast as we possibly could. These shoes are a number one new release, and their value is out of this world. To say we need them would be an understatement. We’re head over heels!

Get the GOUPSKY Slip-On Sneakers starting at just $10 at Amazon! Get them as early as April 13, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

These sneakers are already racking up the glowing reviews. Shoppers say they’re seriously comfortable — to the point where they even feel like they’re wearing a supportive pair of slippers with them on. They’ve even stopped wearing their usual gym sneakers in favor of these — and it doesn’t hurt that they’re super cute too. They wear them with or without socks and are already convinced that they need more colors considering they wear their current pairs every day!

The first thing you’re bound to notice about these slip-ons is their upper. It’s perforated with tiny little holes! Yes, it’s cute — but the breathability factor is potentially even more impressive. The breathability doesn’t even end there though. The inside lining is all about the airflow too!

Also on the outside, you’ll notice two elastic panels on either shoe to help you slip your foot inside and to keep it in place without any laces or zippers. Supporting all of this, of course, is a cushy insole, as well as a white contrast rubber outsole below that. This outsole is thick, so it’s not only supportive, but it creates a platform effect. It’s anti-skid too!

This timeless (and washable!) style is currently available in five colors: blue, black, brown, grey and pink. All of the above are made to make this season your most stylish. They’re an essential for pairing with cute dresses, but they’ll obviously look just as cute with jeans or even a pair of cuffed slacks. The sun is already here, so let’s get these shoes on our feet already!

