Make a Fall Fashion Statement in This Fierce Leopard Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall fashion presents a prime opportunity for playing around with fun prints. Our closet is full of basic sweaters, and it’s time for a change. But experimenting with bold patterns is exciting yet daunting — we want to stand out, but we also want to fit in. They say you should “go big or go home,” but what if you’d rather go somewhere in between? It’s the fashion equivalent of Goldilocks and the Three Bears — we’re searching for a print that is just right.

There’s one pattern that tows the line between striking and sophisticated: leopard. This particular animal print never goes out of style — just ask RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna, a true believer that animal print is a neutral. Take a walk on the wild side in this lovely leopard sweater, available exclusively on Amazon. Priced at just $50, this pullover is a much more affordable alternative to designer options on the market. And the quality of this Cable Stitch stunner is comparable to similar luxe looks. With all the darling details of this unique find, you’ll definitely make a splash at the pumpkin patch.

Get the Cable Stitch Women’s Animal Print Jacquard Sweater for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Cable Stitch Women’s Animal Print Jacquard Sweater comes in both Camel and Snow, making it the perfect neutral patterned sweater to spice up a fall ‘fit. The jacquard weave style is a classic cut that adds warmth for colder days. Plus, the varsity V-neck is totally on trend! We’re smitten with the subtle pops of color scattered throughout the spots, and the striped lining with black trim is another stylish touch that breaks up the design.

Get the Cable Stitch Women’s Animal Print Jacquard Sweater for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Step up your sweater game in this cozy pullover. “This sweater is fabulous!” one shopper said. “It is very, very well made and is soft and warm. I love it!” Another review called it a “cute and trendy animal print sweater” — we agree! “This sweater is quite flattering,” a Top 500 reviewer said. “As soft as chenille too.” Comfy-chic!

Prepare to receive all the compliments in this Cable Stitch leopard sweater. Because both shades feature black as an accent color, we recommend teaming this top with black jeans or leather pants. You could also pair this pullover with dark-wash denim or black leggings. And if you really wanted to dress up this tennis sweater, just add a pleated skirt to complete the preppy ensemble. Take your leopard look from day to night by subbing out white sneakers for black heels. Talk about a party animal!

See It! Get the Cable Stitch Women’s Animal Print Jacquard Sweater for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!