This Atmospheric Moon Lamp Is the Perfect Home Gift for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still sorting out your holiday shopping list? Whether you haven’t made any purchases yet, realized you forgot someone or have been wondering what to buy your Secret Santa pick, the gift you’re looking for is probably waiting for you on Amazon. But with countless items out there, how do you find it?

Not to worry, because we’ve just picked it out for you. We’re linking you to a gift that could work for just about anybody out there: your BFF, your parents, your coworker, your seven-year-old niece or nephew, everyone at the white elephant party, etc. And it starts under $20!

Get the Mydethun 3D Moon Lamp (2023 Upgrade) starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This gift is aesthetically pleasing, atmospherically calming, useful, functional, highly-rated and affordable — what more could you ask for in a home gift? If you buy now, it should arrive well before the 25th too! There are multiple versions and sizes available as well, but let’s get into the basics.

This moon lamp is 3D-printed for a hyperrealistic look, the surface based on a 2D topographic map of the moon from NASA. We love the astronomical accuracy! You’ll find a small port hiding in the back where you can recharge this wireless lamp via USB. Once it’s ready, it can dim to multiple levels of brightness or even change colors. The most realistic version can change from white to yellow light, or you could opt for the one with 16 color options.

The last version is also colorful, but it’s actually made to sync with music, its colors and lights going with the beat of whatever song you have playing. We love how each version of this lamp will appeal to different people. The realistic one might be best for someone looking to chill, while the music-syncing one might be best for someone who loves to host parties!

Get the Mydethun 3D Moon Lamp (2023 Upgrade) starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This lamp, which comes on either a minimal, modern wooden base or a ceramic base depending on the version you choose, can be used so many different ways. It can simply be an accent lamp, or it can be used as a night light or a reading lamp. It can be a calming companion for meditating or a yoga session, or it can take your dance party up to the next level.

This is why we love it so much as as gift. We just know it’s going to be a hit!

Get the Mydethun 3D Moon Lamp (2023 Upgrade) starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Mydethun here and explore more home gifts at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our gift picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!