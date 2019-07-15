



Here at Shop With Us, we’re major fans of sneakers! But who isn’t? On any given day, they can complete any look, transition through the seasons and above all, they keep Us looking good and our feet feeling it, too! We have plenty of favorites, but we always turn to brands like Adidas, which has withstood the test of time. Adidas sneakers are classic, chic, comfortable and never go out of style.

Consider this a major score: This extremely popular style is marked down for Amazon Prime Day to a price we can’t even believe. No, it’s not your eyes playing tricks on you. These number one bestselling kicks with over 1,500 reviews now start at just $35!

See it: Grab a pair of the Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe (originally up to $146) now with prices starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15th, 2019 but are subject to change.

The Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe is the sole-mate we’re all in desperate need of and at a price like this, we truly can’t say no.

We love that this shoe doesn’t come in one or two colors! These sneakers come available in 23 different shades! That’s nearly an entire month of options to choose from. The color range has everything from black to whites and lots of fun pops of colors like pink and yellow, too! Honestly, it’s impossible not to daydream about slipping into one of these pairs ASAP. They’re all so swoon-worthy!

These sneakers are even more amazing thanks to a strategic design that combines the flexibility and feel of a lightweight running sneaker with a modern look that can be worn each and every day. We’re major fans of the three-stripe design Adidas is known for but we love this subtle update. It adds an element of chicness while the ultra-soft cushioning keeps this sneaker as comfortable as ever.

We’re not the only ones majorly swooning. These top-rated sneakers have a bandwagon over 1,500 supporters who raved about how comfortable they were. One reviewer said this was the perfect “vacation shoe” when looking to walk around for long periods of time. Another reviewer cleverly said this sneaker was nothing short of a “comfort pod” for their feet. This same shopper was so smitten over this sneaker that they purchased one pair for working out and another for everything else!

Another reviewer said these sneakers were easy-to-wear with just about everything and we agree. They’re perfect for those long morning commutes, afternoon workouts and can easily be worn when we’re running errands and need to be comfy. These sneakers can easily work (and rework) into our wardrobes a dozen times over.

The classic white or black styles can easily pair with a cropped top, denim jeans and a leather jacket for an effortless vibe. Want a more dressed-up look? No problem! Add a floral dress, denim jacket and crossbody purse and head off to any afternoon lunches or weekend gathering that’s on the books!

Since these sneakers are majorly marked down for Amazon Prime Day, now is the time to steal this deal!

