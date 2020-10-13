Our Picks: The Best Diamond Jewelry Deals for Prime Day — $200 or Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day event is perfectly timed for anyone who wants to get their holiday shopping done early. You truly don’t want to miss out on these Black Friday-level deals, which is why we’re shopping for jewelry that will impress even the pickiest of shoppers!

Diamonds are the cream of the crop when it comes to jewelry, and we found amazing pieces that are all on sale for $200 or less — seriously! These deals are only going to be around until tomorrow, so we’re shining the spotlight on nine of our favorite picks for you to shop now. Read on for more, and get ready to frost yourself!

1. These Classic Round Studs — 39% Off!

A pair of simple white gold diamond studs is an essential addition to any jewelry collection. These earrings are a great starting point for a shopper who doesn’t own diamonds yet! They were $170, but during Prime Day you can get these ethically-sourced beauties for $104!

2. These Yellow Gold Studs — 20% Off!

Diamonds are often set in white gold, silver or platinum, but let’s not sleep on yellow gold! We found these studs on Amazon, and couldn’t be more obsessed. Originally they cost $79, but you can score them for just $63!

3. This Flower Drop Pendant — 20% Off!

The diamonds on this pendant are arranged in a flower formation that we absolutely adore, and it will add a healthy dose of bling to any outfit. It was $119, and now it’s just $95!

4. These Dainty Huggie Hoops — 20% Off!

We’re big fans of tiny hoops, especially these diamond ones that add a subtle touch of sparkle thanks to the criss-cross design of the diamonds. While they usually cost $75, now they’re just $60!

5. This Evil Eye Ring — 20% Off!

Who doesn’t love evil eye jewelry? It’s always super trendy, and we think this diamond-encrusted evil eye ring is one of the most glam ways you can try the trend. Before Prime Day this ring was $160, and now it’s just $128!

6. This Stunning Bangle Bracelet — 20% Off!

This silver wrap bracelet is one of the most eye-catching pieces we’ve seen in the sale! It has two layers of silver rope mesh that are looped with diamond-encrusted rings. There’s a total of 42 tiny diamonds on this bracelet, so it’s a bit of a splurge. It was $251, and now it’s just $201!

7. This Dainty Pendant — 20% Off!

Anyone that digs dainty jewelry will want to own this necklace! It features a single .15 carat diamond that hangs off an 18-inch silver chain. This necklace is made for layering, and it’s a steal at $92 compared to its original $115 price!

8. These Dangle Drop Earrings — 20% Off!

These earrings will have you feeling like an A-lister at the Oscars! They’re designed in a drop shape with five diamonds that get larger in size, and there’s a diamond in the stud portion as well. You can get them in yellow or white gold — and they’ve been marked down from $170 to just $136!

9. These Rose Gold Flower Studs — 20% Off!

We obviously needed to add some rose gold diamond jewelry to the mix, and what better way to do that than with a pair of flower earrings? These gorgeous studs were priced at $80, and now they’re just $64!

