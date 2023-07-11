Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Updated on July 11, 2023.

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away — we say an Apple product a day keeps our boredom away! At this point, who isn’t addicted to their iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Apple watch? We’re always on iCloud nine, streaming and scrolling and swiping away.

But if you’ve ever had to stop by the Genius Bar to replace one of your tech treasures, you know that these Apple items ain’t cheap (there’s a reason I still have the iPhone X). But rather than sit around for the next release from the Apple Store, you can actually shop Apple deals right now on Amazon! Mark your calendars for July 11 and July 12 — it’s going down!

The Best Apple Deals at Amazon

Whether you’re in the market for a new tablet, smart watch or charger, Amazon has some amazing tech staples on sale! Keep scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on all your Apple favorites!

Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation)

For a richer audio experience than the original Airpods, this is your best bet!

Was $199 On Sale: $249 You Save -25% See it!

Apple Wireless Airpods

Sick of your cord headphones always getting twisted? These hands-free Bluetooth Airpods allow you to stream music and podcasts and make phone calls with up to 24 hours of battery life.

Was $129 On Sale: $90 You Save 30% See It!

Apple Macbook Air Laptop

Time for a laptop upgrade? This Macbook Air has super fast memory with 18 hours of battery life and a sharp display.

Was $1,000 On Sale: $750 You Save 25% See It!

Apple iPad

Much more affordable than a laptop, this iPad is basically a phone, computer and camera in one! Featuring fast Wi-Fi connectivity, superior screen quality and all-day battery life, this iPad is a smart investment.

Was $329 On Sale: $250 You Save 24% See It!

Apple TV 4K

Am I the only person who still needs to buy an Apple TV? I’ve been dying to watch Shrinking, Ted Lasso and other hit TV shows and movies! Now you can score your own Apple TV with a Siri remote.

Was $179 On Sale: $127 You Save 29% See It!

Apple Airtags 4-Pack

If you’ve ever lost your luggage at an airport, then you know how valuable and helpful these Apple Airtags are! Keep track of your devices in your Find My app.

Was $99 On Sale: $88 You Save 11% See It!

Apple MagSafe Portable Charger

This Apple MagSafe battery pack allows you to charge your iPhone 12, 13 or 14 on the go! Compact, convenient, wireless and automatic.

Was $99 On Sale: $94 You Save 5% See It!

Apple Pencil

The no. 1 bestseller in styluses on Amazon, this Apple Pencil is not your average writing tool! Engineered with pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, this pencil turns your iPad into a canvas for sketching, note-taking and painting.

Was $129 On Sale: $89 You Save 31% See It!

Apple MagSafe Charger

Sick of your iPhone dying at inopportune times? Thanks to this wireless charger that attaches to your phone with magnets, you can revive your battery life even faster!

Was $39 On Sale: $31 You Save 21% See It!

