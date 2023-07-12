Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re in the home stretch of Prime Day, and while we hate to see the iconic sale end, we have no time to waste on shopping these deals! While you still can, this is the ideal opportunity to score some last-minute steals on bestselling products which we rarely see on sale.
From fashion, to home, to kitchen goods and so much more, we’ve got all of the top-selling products you’ll need during this massive sale event. If you want an easy way to shop the most sought-after items during Prime Day, check out our roundup below!
Clothing and Accessories
- 43% off no. 1 bestselling BRONAX Unisex Pillow Slippers
- 34% off no. 1 bestselling THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Joggers Pants
- 33% off the wildly popular THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Longline Sports Bra
- 20% off no. 1 bestselling FURTALK Sun Visor Hat
- 41% off fan-favorite Toughergun Women’s RFID Blocking Small Compact Bifold Wallet
- 21% off no. 1 bestselling ANRABESS Women’s Two-Piece Knit Outfit
- 37% off iconic, influencer-loved Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette
- 51% off customer-fave MANGOPOP Women’s Square Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Beauty
- 35% off 33,000+ reviewer-loved Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
- 35% off no. 1 bestselling URBAN DECAY Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette
- 20% off no. 1 bestselling Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
- 30% off no. 1 bestselling LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
- 20% off no. 1 bestselling Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL
- 28% off Amazon’s Choice: Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
- 30% off Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum — 42,000+ high ratings
Home and Kitchen
- 20% off no. 1 bestselling Elite Gourmet EJX600 Compact Small Space-Saving Masticating Slow Juicer
- 20% off no. 1 bestselling Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper
- 29% off Lighting Deal: NTAYDZSW Handheld Steamer
- 25% off Amazon’s Choice: Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
- 30% off customer-loved eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner
- 70% off no. 1 bestselling AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
- 53% off no. 1 bestselling Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
- 38% off Amazon’s Choice: Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
- 38% off Mellanni Queen Sheet Set — over 343,000 ratings!
- 54% off Fire TV Stick 4K — over 240,000 ratings!
