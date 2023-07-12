Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When you hear shoppers refer to Prime Day as Christmas in July, they certainly aren’t playing around! The sale prices are unbelievable, and you can score truly remarkable steals on seriously sought-after products — especially if you’re looking in the high-end beauty department.
We wait all year to snag markdowns on products which would typically be out of budget, and trust Us when we say you won’t want to miss the savings we’ve found below. From skincare, to haircare and so much more, we’ve rounded up all of the best premium beauty selections you need to know about!
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner Cream
Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream
butter LONDON Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator
Peter Thomas Roth | Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder
Crépe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment
Peter Thomas Roth | Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
stila All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!