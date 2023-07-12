Cancel OK
17 Best High-End Beauty Deals to Score at Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon-Prime-Day-High-End-Beauty
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you hear shoppers refer to Prime Day as Christmas in July, they certainly aren’t playing around! The sale prices are unbelievable, and you can score truly remarkable steals on seriously sought-after products — especially if you’re looking in the high-end beauty department.

We wait all year to snag markdowns on products which would typically be out of budget, and trust Us when we say you won’t want to miss the savings we’ve found below. From skincare, to haircare and so much more, we’ve rounded up all of the best premium beauty selections you need to know about!

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels: Under-Eye Gel Patches to Firm, Tone and De-Puff Under-Eye Skin, 8 Pairs
skyn ICELAND
Originally $34On Sale: $26You Save 24%
See it!

Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner Cream

Bioderma - Sébium - Pore Refiner Cream - Corrective Care for enlarged pores - For Combination to Oily Skin - 1 fl.oz.
Bioderma
Originally $26On Sale: $18You Save 31%
See it!

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum - Environmental Shield Skin Brightening Face Serum - Glycolic Acid Hyperpigmentation Treatment Backed by Science, 1.0 Fl Oz
Murad
Originally $83On Sale: $57You Save 31%
See it!

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, 1.7 Fl Oz Ã‚
StriVectin
Originally $95On Sale: $67You Save 29%
See it!

butter LONDON Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator

butter LONDON Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator, cuticle remover for healthy looking nails, 0.4 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
butter LONDON
Originally $18On Sale: $13You Save 28%
See it!

Peter Thomas Roth | Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream

Peter Thomas Roth | Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream | Hydrating Moisturizer for Face, Up to 72 Hours of Hydration for More Youthful-Looking Skin, Fragnance Free, 1.69 Fl Oz
Peter Thomas Roth
Originally $54On Sale: $38You Save 30%
See it!

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream for Women Anti Aging Oil-Free Moisturizer with Collagen & Sodium Hyaluronate, Ideal for Combination, Oily or Sensitive Skin, Moisturizes & Smooths Skin, 1 Fl Oz
Mario Badescu
Originally $22On Sale: $15You Save 32%
See it!

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads | Gentle Dual-Action Textured Treatment Pads Conveniently Smooth, Resurface, and Exfoliate Skin | 60 Count
ELEMIS
Originally $64On Sale: $44You Save 31%
See it!

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, 0.5 Fl Oz
Sunday Riley
Originally $40On Sale: $32You Save 20%
See it!

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk

Klorane - Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk - Gentle Formula Instantly Revives Hair - Paraben & Sulfate-Free - 3.2 fl. oz.
Klorane
Originally $20On Sale: $14You Save 30%
See it!

LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder

LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Award-Winning Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation - Fair - Buildable Light to Medium Coverage - Demi-Matte Natural Finish
LAURA GELLER NEW YORK
Originally $36On Sale: $23You Save 36%
See it!

Crépe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment

Crépe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment | Anti Aging Wrinkle Cream for Face and Body, Support Skins Natural Elastin & Collagen Production - 10oz (Fragrance Free)
Crepe Erase
Originally $84On Sale: $70You Save 17%
See it!

Peter Thomas Roth | Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener

Peter Thomas Roth | Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener | Firm and Smooth the Look of Fine Lines, 1 oz (Pack of 1
Peter Thomas Roth
Originally $38On Sale: $27You Save 29%
See it!

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, Lightweight Self Tanner for a Trusted Natural Glow, 100% Clean, Vegan Friendly Sunless Tanner, Natural Looking Self Tanning Mousse, 6.7 Fl Oz
St.Tropez
Originally $46On Sale: $28You Save 39%
See it!

stila All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

stila All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, Intense Labradorite 0.016 fl Oz (Pack of 1)
stila
Originally $24On Sale: $11You Save 54%
See it!

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum,2 mL
Grande Cosmetics
Originally $68On Sale: $48You Save 29%
See it!

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray – Multi award winning anti frizz spray keeps hair frizz free for days no matter the weather with moisture repellant anti humidity technology; glass hair results
COLOR WOW
Originally $28On Sale: $20You Save 29%
See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!