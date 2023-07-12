Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Prime Day

21 Best Prime Day Deals on Lightweight Rompers, Dresses and Skirts

By
Lighweight-Summer-Dress-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer season is coming to a close sooner than we think (despite the weather this week), and we want to enjoy the final months in the sun to the fullest! With that being said, it’s all about looking our best and exuding confidence in the process — and Prime Day is a necessary pitstop for some fabulous summer fashion deals.

We’re in the peak of the sweaty season, which means it’s hot, hot, hot outside — so we’re only shopping for lightweight styles to stay cool. The best options? Dresses, rompers and skirts which we can team with other items we already have on hand. As luck would have it, there are serious steals to score on sale. If you want to know what’s heating up our shopping carts, peep the comprehensive list below for inspo!

Rompers and Jumpsuits

DEEP SELF Women's Sleeveless Smocked Romper
DEEP SELF Women’s Sleeveless Smocked Romper Amazon

Dresses

The Drop Women's Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress
The Drop Women’s Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress Amazon

Skirts

Newchoice Women's Boho Leopard Skirt
Newchoice Women’s Boho Leopard Skirt Amazon

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

amazon-prime-day-2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Updates: The Very Best Deals So Far

Read article
amazon-prime-day-celebrity-deals-miranda-kerr

Prime Day Deal: This Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Swears by Is 30% Off

Read article
Prime-Day-Stock-Photo

35 Comfiest Prime Day Clothing Deals for Every Occasion

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!