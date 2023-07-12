Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The summer season is coming to a close sooner than we think (despite the weather this week), and we want to enjoy the final months in the sun to the fullest! With that being said, it’s all about looking our best and exuding confidence in the process — and Prime Day is a necessary pitstop for some fabulous summer fashion deals.
We’re in the peak of the sweaty season, which means it’s hot, hot, hot outside — so we’re only shopping for lightweight styles to stay cool. The best options? Dresses, rompers and skirts which we can team with other items we already have on hand. As luck would have it, there are serious steals to score on sale. If you want to know what’s heating up our shopping carts, peep the comprehensive list below for inspo!
Rompers and Jumpsuits
- 22% off on CCTOO Women’s Smocked Tie-Waist Rompers
- 48% off on Happy Sailed Women’s Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit
- 23% off on DEEP SELF Women’s Sleeveless Smocked Romper
- 35% off on PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Loose Leopard Print Romper
- 20% off on snugwind Women’s Adjustable Strap Jumpsuit
- 27% off on YESNO Bib Wide Leg Jumpsuit
- 15% off on ANRABESS Women’s Casual Sleeveless Romper
Dresses
- 20% off on The Drop Women’s Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress
- 30% off on Amazon Essentials Women’s Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress
- 21% off on CHICGAL Summer Strapless Dress
- 54% off on VOTEPRETTY Women’s Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Beach Dress
- 38% off on ZESICA Boho Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
- 32% off on ECOWISH Lace Swing Skater Dress
- 20% off on CUPSHE Women’s Lace Boho Ruffle Beach Dress
Skirts
- 54% off on GRACE KARIN Women High Elastic Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt
- 20% off on Modegal Women’s Satin High Waist Midi Skirt
- 36% off on BALEAF Women’s Pleated Tennis Skirt
- 27% off on Newchoice Women’s Boho Leopard Skirt
- 41% off on Verdusa Women’s High Waist Swing Midi Skirt
- 16% off on Avidlove Women’s Pleated Skater Skirt
- 33% off on BALEAF Women’s Pleated Tennis Skirt
