Okay, jet-setters! Whether you’re a budget traveler or like to go on luxury adventures, there’s no denying the importance of quality travel necessities. I’m talking luggage, neck pillows and other accessories to keep your belongings organized and safe while in transit. Amazon is our favorite place to shop for travel essentials, and they have an impressive amount of deals going on right now as part of Prime Big Deal Days.

We were surprised to see that many of these top-rated travel items are discounted 40% or more. So if your suitcase has seen better days or you have your sights set on a European vacation in the near future, now is the time to stock up on travel pieces before the sale ends tomorrow. What are you waiting for?! Find 16 of the best Amazon travel deals below.

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Your luggage should be three things: Sturdy, sleek and functional. This set has everything you need to breeze through TSA — a 20-inch hard suitcase, a weekender duffle and matching toiletry bag. The chic white hue with brown lining is easy to spot, plus it’s over half off. Talk about a Prime Big Deal!

Best Prime Day Neck Pillow Deals

Not all neck pillows are created equal — some can make your travel experience more of a drag. We’re firm believers in splurging in a memory foam neck pillow. Luckily, thanks to Prime Day, this bestselling pick from TALLGO is half-off!

Best Prime Day Toiletry Bag Deals

As an over-packer, I know how difficult it is to pick and choose what makeup products to bring. With this roomy toiletry bag, you won’t have to downsize. Thanks to smart compartments and its hanging ability, it seamlessly fits all your necessities (and more!).

Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals

There are so many things to mark off your checklist when packing for an out-of-country trip, but a plug adapter may be the most important. This 2-pack is compatible in most European countries so you can stay connected and charged up while you’re on vacation.

