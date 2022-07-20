Shoppers Say This Bodysuit Is Perfect for Bigger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are many benefits to wearing bodysuits. They remain perfectly tucked in at all times, they’re great for layering and they’re often super flattering. You still need to find one that suits your body type though, especially if you have a larger bust.

Bigger busts can pose a problem to a bodysuit if it’s not made to be worn with a bra, especially. If you can’t wear a bra with it, then it needs to be able to make up for that, providing the proper support and coverage on its own. Many bodysuits will, unfortunately, fail in this aspect — but this one from Amazon excels!

Get the Reoria Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit (originally $36) now starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This popular Amazon pick, which just happens to be on sale right now, is popular with tons of shoppers, but has specifically been pointed out as a nice choice for bigger busts. It has dual-layer fabric, meaning it offers more coverage, support and security, even without a bra or nipple covers. It also has a square neckline that dips low enough so you’re not “covered up,” but doesn’t plunge so much that you’ll be spilling out of it!

This bodysuit is also made of a soft and stretchy material, which is very important for a bodysuit. Comfort is key, and with 25% spandex, this piece makes that clear. You also have wide, over-the-shoulder straps won’t dig into your skin, plus an easy snap-button closure at the bottom!

Get the Reoria Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit (originally $36) now starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This bodysuit comes in 14 solid colors, so you can grab shades like black, nude or brown for something classic or go brighter with a bright yellow, green or blue, just to name a few. It’s definitely a piece you could own and wear in multiple colors!

But how will you wear it, exactly? The outfit options are essentially endless! Wear it with under jeans, a midi skirt, overalls, flowy shorts, belted trousers — just about anything you can think of. Soon, you may even have to start convincing yourself to wear an outfit without it from time to time!

Get the Reoria Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit (originally $36) now starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Reoria here and check out more bodysuits on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more? Check out some of our other favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!