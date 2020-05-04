We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Still on the hunt for reusable masks to wear outside? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered! It can be seriously frustrating to discover that seemingly no cloth masks are available or they won’t ship for months. Finding a legitimate product that’s still in stock is no easy feat!

Of course, that’s where the Shop With Us team can help you out. With that in mind, we do have have to remind you that wearing a face mask in public does not replace social distancing. We are all still advised to stay at least six feet apart from others while outside in order to maintain health and safety for all. Also, any medical-grade masks and other protective gear should be reserved exclusively for the frontline workers that need them most. There are still other options out there, so check out and shop our latest face mask finds below!

These Adorable Heart Masks

Show everyone some love with these heart-embellished face coverings! Though the design is simple, they do the trick. These masks are made from a breathable cotton material and have room for you to add in a carbon filter for extra protection!

Get the Yiiza Fashion Cute Heart Face Cover (2 Pack) for just $13, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 21, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, but are subject to change.

These Denim Masks

The denim-on-denim trend lives on with these face masks. Given that jeans are some of the sturdiest pants we own, it makes sense to create masks out of the same material.

Get these Adjustable Reusable Face Cover (Pack of 3) for just $14, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, but are subject to change.

These Simple Cotton Masks

Plenty of people are wearing flashy face masks, but a clean and simple pick may be what you’re after. This two-pack includes a pale blue mask as well as a white option. Remember: You don’t need to make a fashion statement!

Get the Lanier Wellness Reusable Face Cover (Pack of 2) for just $13, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 14, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, but are subject to change.

Shop more masks here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!