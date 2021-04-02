The Sarcastic Graphic Tee We All Need Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“How are you?” It’s truly one of those questions that’s difficult to answer honestly and earnestly, but it’s felt especially redundant over this past year. How do you think we’re doing? Many are tense, stressed, worried, impatient, restless, uneasy — you know the rest.

That’s why when we saw this graphic tee, it felt like fate. It came at just the right time. We’re sick of telling others we’re “fine,” so we’re going to let this tee do the talking for us — in a sarcastic fashion, of course!

Get the Qrupoad It’s Fine Graphic Tee starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Next time someone asks how you’re doing, simply point to this tee. It says, “It’s fine. I’m fine. Everything is fine,” playing with different types of hand lettering to really drive the point home. Not only will it provide some laughter, but it can even help facilitate some real conversations rather than simple, meaningless small talk.

Apart from its cheeky graphic, this tee is just a great tee — period. It’s made of a soft, mostly-cotton blend, is lightweight and will lie relaxed against the body rather than clinging to it. Basically, it’s super comfy. It also has a round neckline, short sleeves and a hem at the perfect length for leaving out, tucking in or tying up!

Another thing we love about this tee is that it has a nice selection of color options with pretty heathered textures. You can get the light blue or the darker navy, a deep, oceanic green, a rosy pink, a mulberry purple, a charcoal grey or a true black. One for everyone in the friend group — or one for every day of the week for you!

We definitely plan to wear this T-shirt with jeans or denim shorts, but it can also work with a flowy skirt and sneakers for a cute, casual spring vibe. It’s definitely comfy enough for loungewear too, so have your favorite leggings and PJ pants at the ready as well!

