17 Amazon Spring Dresses That Look So Much More Expensive — Under $45

Style savings are on the menu for spring! You can find some amazing pieces at prices you truly won’t believe — specifically in terms of dresses. Amazon is one of our first stops when we want to pick up new styles, and we found a slew of fresh frocks we can’t stop thinking about.

And to top it all off, all of our favorites are under $45! These garments easily look like they could cost at least twice as much as their original price, and if you’re on the hunt to fill your closet with fabulous finds, look no further. Our ultimate list is ready for you to shop below!

Mini and Midi Dresses

1. Romantic floral dresses like this mini from EXLURA are ideal for anyone who loves embodying a romantic and feminine aesthetic — originally $55, now on sale for $39!

2. Reviewers say the empire waist and off-the-shoulder details on this LYANER midi dress are seriously slimming — get it for $40!

3. The near head-to-toe smocking on this BerryGo midi dress helps to smooth out your figure — originally $46, now on sale for $41!

4. You can rock this silky tie-front midi dress from miduo from day to night with just a few easy styling tweaks — starting at $39!

5. Slip dresses like this one from The Drop are what the minimalist look is all about — originally $50, now on sale for $38!

6. This ruffle sleeve dress from Miessial is absolutely dreamy for spring brunch outings or picnic dates — starting at just $36!

7. We’re completely crushing over this cowl neck Floerns satin dress which has flattering side ruching — starting at $32!

8. Shoppers say this one-shoulder PRETTYGARDEN bodycon dress is perfect for curvier body types — get it for $41!

9. This FOROLAV mini dress has a chiffon overlay which looks whimsical and totally ethereal — originally $50, now on sale for $40!

10. If you’re a fan of color-blocking and bright hues, this Pink Queen knit bodycon midi is a style that’s made for you — starting at $37!

Maxi Dresses

11. Fulfill your retro fantasies in this vintage-style R.Vivimos dress — get it for $38!

12. It’s the sheer simplicity of this BBcoch dress which makes it look impressively upscale — only $37!

13. This KUTUMAI floral maxi has the cutest short sleeves and a high slit which shows off some leg — starting at just $40!

14. This tiered PRETTYGARDEN short-sleeve dress comes in a whopping 29 colors and prints, so you’ll surely find the one which best suits you — starting at just $33!

15. If you want to look put together and are feeling a bit lazy, throw on this The Drop tent dress and you’re good to go — originally $60, now on sale for $42!

16. Show off your figure in this knit bodycon dress from NauLon which has a sleek slimming waist cutout — starting at just $21!

17. We will always love classic flowy dresses like this one from MakeMeChic, and it comes in some effortlessly epic prints — it’s yours for $41!

