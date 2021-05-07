How to Use Amazon StyleSnap to Find a Kimono Duster Like Ashlee Simpson’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see a photo of a celebrity and think, “I want what they’re wearing”? Of course you do. We all do! Top stars have the best access to new trends, fresh pieces and designer innovations. Plenty of them have personal stylists too, which always helps. It makes sense that they would serve as fashion inspiration for us!

Of course, the issue is that most of the time, their clothing is out of our price range — or maybe even not available to the general public at all. There are also times where we simply can’t figure out where a piece is from. All of that is why we’re more about finding similar looks and vibes for less rather than exact pieces. Amazon StyleSnap is a big help with that!

Get the Ivay Floral Kimono Duster Cardigan for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Ashlee Simpson was recently photographed in Sherman Oaks, CA wearing ripped jeans, a lace-trim top, Gucci slides, a face mask and a long, kimono-inspired duster in a golden yellow with floral print. We knew we could easily recreate the black top/ripped jeans/black slides look, but we definitely needed to go shopping to find the key piece of the ensemble: the kimono duster. When we found this Ivay piece, we knew it was the one. The price was definitely right too!

Next time you see paparazzi photos, a selfie or even a video of someone wearing a piece you really want for yourself, definitely give StyleSnap a try. Download the image of the piece — or take a screenshot — and upload it. The service will take just a few seconds to conduct a digital search, and then it will present to you a whole list of similar items, all available for purchase on Amazon. You might even find the exact piece sometimes. It’s such a great way to get the look you want without breaking the bank!

Get the Ivay Floral Kimono Duster Cardigan for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

The kimono duster we found comes in a deep yellow shade with a beautiful floral print. It’s soft and lightweight but has an oversized look with a flowy, long-line hem and batwing sleeves. It could be a stunning part of a casual look with jeans and sneakers, or you could wear it as a cover-up over a swimsuit. You could totally dress it up too by wearing it over a dress with heels. Which look will be first for you?

Get the Ivay Floral Kimono Duster Cardigan for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Ivay here and give Amazon StyleSnap a try here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!