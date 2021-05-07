Whitney Port Inspired Us to Find This $13 Fruit Charm Necklace

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We obviously freshen up our wardrobe when the warmer weather hits, switching from dark and moody layers to light and colorful tanks, shorts and dresses. One thing we often forget about, however, is our jewelry. Plenty of jewelry can be worn year round, but we love picking up pieces that specifically fit that summery mood.

For Us, that means something fun and on theme. We found our pick for this year thanks to Whitney Port, who showed off her own necklace on her Instagram Stories. The Hills star posted videos speaking about Mental Health Awareness Month and how important it is to take care of yourself, and in the videos, she wore and played with an adorable necklace with little fruit charms. Perfect for the season. We wanted one just like it!

Get the Aloecye Cute Fruit Basket Choker for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Port did link her original, customizable necklace from Stella and Bow, but it costs $120, which could be pushing it for everyday jewelry for many of us. That’s why we went on the search for our own version, and this Aloecye choker delivered the vibes we wanted while knocking $100 off (and then some). Can you believe it’s under $15 — and on Prime?

This necklace’s skinny chain is made of 14k gold-plated brass, and it has a two-inch extension so you can always adjust if you need more length. As for the five colorful fruit charms, they’re made of sparkling crystal zirconia. This one features a strawberry, a pair of cherries, grapes, a peach and an apple. Yummy and adorable!

This choker is actually available in 12 versions, in case you’d rather one with a pineapple in the middle, or perhaps one with all of the same fruit, like bananas, watermelons or lemons. You could also layer them and mix things up, smoothie style!

See what we mean about a summery necklace now? This lovely and compliment-worthy piece will look so cute on you as you enjoy the ripe fruits of the season, drink smoothies, enjoy fruity ice pops and more. Wear it with a tank and denim shorts or with an off-the-shoulder dress. Whatever you wear it with, just make sure you take some cute photos so we can all admire the look!

