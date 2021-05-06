You Need This $22 Sunflower Dress for the 1st Day of Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We feel like our spring wardrobe is finally coming together, but just like that, summer is already on the horizon. Luckily, a lot of our spring fashion can double as summer fashion — but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to make a stylish impact the day the new season arrives!

To Us, sunflowers have always been a perfect representation of summer. That’s why when we saw this dress, which has earned the title of Amazon’s Choice, we knew we wanted to be wearing it on June 20 — the first day of summer. Everything about it is exactly what we need to start summer 2021 off right!

Get the MSBASIC Sleeveless Adjustable Strappy Summer Beach Swing Dress for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a mini dress that hits just above the knees on most people. It’s lightweight and sleeveless too, making it a great pick for a sweltering day. It has a scoop neckline and a V-back, plus over-the-shoulder spaghetti straps you can actually adjust for the perfect length!

Overall, the fit of this dress is swingy and fun, flaring out a bit at the skirt portion. It’s totally comfy but still flattering and so easy to wear. No belts or shapewear required!

This dress, which has so many stellar reviews, can be styled so many different ways. We love it for creating a throwback ‘90s vibe. We can definitely see it with a choker and lace-up booties, or knee-high socks and chunky loafers or creepers. You could also try it with a light-wash denim jacket and white canvas sneakers, whether low-top or high-top. Of course, you can dress it up too. We’re definitely picturing a strappy pair of heeled sandals and maybe a braid in your hair!

The sunflower version of this dress is our first pick, but there are so many more options available. There are some solids, a bunch of other florals and other patterns including tie-dye, animal prints and, stripes and polka dots. The cherry version is also totally cute for the season. There are over 40 variations total, so don’t be shy. Have a look around and hover that mouse over all of these beauties. Stock up for “Hot Girl Summer” 2.0. (Last year doesn’t count!)

