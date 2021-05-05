This Ruched Dress Is Made for Shoppers Who Are Scared of Bodycon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bodycon dresses tend to look stunning, but not all of Us have the confidence to wear them. Skintight frocks are often revealing, and not in the most flattering way. That’s precisely why we’re obsessed with one of the best trends to hit the fashion scene in years: ruching!

Instead of wearing bodycon dresses that are smooth, fashionistas are starting to rock textured options that have adjustable ruching on the sides. One of our current favorites is this mini dress from BTFBM that’s gaining traction as the summer season approaches. Seriously, shoppers are loving it just as much as we are!

Get the BTFBM Women's Sleeveless Bodycon Ruched Side Drawstring Casual Mini Dress for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon!

The ruching on this dress is created with drawstrings on each side, which can be adjusted to alter how long or short the hem appears. With the addition of extra texture, you can conceal the tummy area and make yourself look slimmer in the process, if you’re interested in striking a sleek silhouette. The ruching extends all the way up the dress, and it’s actually long enough to create a midi dress if you prefer that aesthetic.

This is a simple tank top dress, so the ruching is truly the star of the show. Not only is it flattering, it also gives the dress a draped effect that shoppers say is ideal for dressing up or down. It’s casual enough to wear with sneakers, but undoubtedly chic enough to throw on for a summer date night. The choice is yours!

You can score this dress in so many shades, and it also happens to be incredibly affordable. If you’ve been resistant to hop on the bodycon train since the heyday of bandage dresses, this frock may finally be your match. Confidence is key, and shoppers say this dress delivers. It’s an essential summer piece, so let’s get to shopping!

