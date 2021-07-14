Time Is Running Out to Buy the White Summer Dress of Your Dreams

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s go time! The clock is ticking and it feels like time is passing faster than ever. Amazon’s The Drop just launched its new collaboration collection, but if you’ve shopped The Drop before, you know that as soon as a collection launches, time starts running out to buy it. These made-to-order, limited-edition pieces are available for 30 hours only — and then they’re gone forever!

This time, Amazon collaborated with Tennille Murphy, a blogger, interior designer and self-care guru. Murphy wanted to design a collection that would be versatile, timeless and perfect for wearing to numerous occasions, and she clearly succeeded. There are only hours left to shop (or maybe even minutes by the time you read this), but luckily, the collection’s stunning white dress is still available!

Get The Drop Women’s White Tie-Back Maxi Dress by @thetennillelife_ for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2021, but are subject to change. Only available until 6 p.m. on July 14, 2021!

You know the classic pickup line where someone asks if it hurt when you fell from heaven? That’s what popped into our head when we saw this ultra-angelic white dress. It’s just so jaw-droppingly beautiful in its pure simplicity. There aren’t a million little details, but every little aspect of the design was done just right, and that’s what we love about it.

This dress is made of tencel, so it’s flowy, airy and soft, but it has a medium-weight feel to it so you won’t have to worry about it blowing around every which way in the wind. It’s lined too, so you don’t need to grab an extra slip to wear with it. It’s a maxi dress, so it reaches all the way down the legs, and it has a V-neckline with thin straps. The back is mostly open, apart from where the straps tie in the middle. So cute — and adjustable!

This machine-washable dress is just a dream in every way. Dress it up with sparkly heels, a pretty headband or some of your favorite jewelry, or dress it down with a denim jacket and sneakers or a straw fedora and booties. Whatever you do, just buy it before it’s gone for good!

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and sign up for SMS updates so you don’t miss the next collection! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

