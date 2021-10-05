Shop These Limited-Edition Fall Fashion Staples Before They Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After surviving yesterday’s Instagram fiasco, we all deserve some retail therapy. But just like the short-lived social media shutdown, these exclusive pieces from The Drop are only available on Amazon for a limited time. The countdown is on! You only have 30 hours to shop this curated collection designed by blogger @kathleen.post, featuring her signature style of neutrals and classic cuts. These wardrobe staples are the ultimate fall fashion must-haves. Don’t miss out on these lovely looks you’ll want to wear all season long!

These Praline Flare Pants

These flare pants are totally groovy and fashion-forward for fall! In a rich brown color reminiscent of autumn leaves, these trousers are ideal at the office or around town. Plus, the stretch cotton fabric and elasticated back waist make for an ultra-comfy fit.

Get The Drop Women’s Praline Kick Flare Pant by @kathleen.post for just $55 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 6, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Paisley Ruched Skirt

Make a fall fashion statement in this flattering midi skirt. The ruched asymmetrical hem is a unique touch, and the paisley pattern adds a fun pop of print. Throw on a sweater and sneakers for daytime or add a bodysuit and heels for date night. You can even add the matching paisley wrapped blouse to create the appearance of a dress.

Get The Drop Women’s Paisley Print Side Ruched Skirt by @kathleen.post for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 6, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This V-Neck Ruched Dress

Take your LBD to the next level with this V-neck black mini dress. We’re smitten with the pretty puff sleeves, ruched detailing and super soft stretch jersey fabric. Transform this dress from day to night by swapping out sneakers for stilettos!

Get The Drop Women’s Black V Neck Ruched Dress by @kathleen.post for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 6, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Green Button-Down Blouse

This grey-green button-down blouse means business. Style the drapey shirt with high-waisted pants for a sleek, sophisticated silhouette. This top also comes in a Sandstorm ivory shade.

Get The Drop Women’s Veitiver Green Drapey Shirt by @kathleen.post for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 6, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ivory Shacket

Elevate your outerwear with this ivory utility jacket. Fashionable and functional, this chic oversized shacket features flap pockets and marble buttons. Also available in Praline, this versatile neutral coat is the perfect layering piece for fall.

Get The Drop Women’s Ivory Shacket by @kathleen.post for just $65 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 6, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

