Guess who’s back, back again? Some of the most popular pieces from The Drop, Amazon’s exclusive fashion collections designed by influencers! Rediscover these fabulous finds for fall before they sell out. From shirt dresses to strappy shoes, these sophisticated styles are right on trend. And this time, you can even refer to rave reviews for guidance before adding to cart. Don’t miss out on these must-haves while they’re still in stock! Read on to shop some of our favorites.

This Green Swing Dress

We were green with envy when we caught others rocking this frock, but now we’re feeling lucky — this V-neck long-sleeve dress is available again! One shopper gushed, “This dress is everything on! It feels great, true to size and very nicely made!”

Get The Drop Women’s Smoke Green Long Sleeve V-Neck Minidress by @highlowluxxe for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Vegan Fashion Sneakers

Kick it in these effortlessly cool vegan fashion sneakers. In six basic colors including black, white and grey, these shoes are your new closet staples that you can dress up or down.

Get The Drop Women’s Nina Lace-Up Fashion Sneaker for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Faux-Crocodile Hand Bag

Make a fierce fashion statement with this faux-croc crossbody purse, featuring a handle, detachable shoulder strap and outer pocket. Stay simple with the black or camel colors — or make a splash with the oxblood or sunflower shades. “I get compliments all the time on this bag,” said one shopper. “Great buy and great quality!”

Get The Drop Women’s Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Yellow Strappy Midi Dress

Go for the gold in this top-rated yellow midi moment. Made from a stretchy cotton rib knit, this flirty frock features a sultry slit and adjustable straps. According to a five-star review, this dress “fits perfectly, gorgeous color and material! Felt really pretty wearing it.”

Get The Drop Women’s Citronelle Strappy Rib Midi Dress by @signedblake for just $50 at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Western Ankle Boots

These western boots are made for walking! “These are the most comfortable boots I have ever owned,” declared one shopper. “They are beautiful, made well and so comfortable.” And in four versatile colors, this shoe is a shoe-in for fall fashion.

Get The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Blue Shirt Dress

“I don’t even know where to start but this is by the far the best thing I’ve purchased in a long time,” one shopper shared. “This dress is EVERYTHING.” We’re drawn to all the details of this darling shirt dress — the ruching, the collar, the buttons! Style this flattering frock with sneakers during the day or heels at night.

Get The Drop Women’s Fog Blue Ruched-Front Shirt Dress by @itsmekellieb for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Block Heel Sandals

Speaking of heels, these high sandals are seriously stunning — and shoppers claim they’re just as comfy as they are chic! Score. One reviewer reported coming back for other colors!

Get The Drop Women’s Rebecca Strappy High Block Heel Sandal for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

