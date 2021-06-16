Hurry! The Drop’s Latest Collection Is Live for Just a Few More Hours

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been obsessed with all of the collections from Amazon’s The Drop — many of which were designed in collaboration with some of today’s top style influencers. But our favorite part about these limited-edition launches is finding fashionistas that we may have never heard of before! It’s so much fun discovering new accounts to follow, and the latest collab with @olesjaswelt is no exception!

The German-based influencer released a collection that’s filled with timeless summer staples that you can wear in so many different ways, and we’re crushing on all of them. We picked out our top five favorites from the line which you can check out below. You only have a few more hours to shop these pieces before they’re gone from the virtual shelves forever — so take a look now before it’s too late!

This Simple Tank

This top is made from a thicker jersey material that gives it a more structured look — we’re in love!

Get The Drop Women’s Antique Rose Crop Tank Top by @olesjaswelt for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Matching Joggers

Team your tank with these matching joggers for the ultimate monochromatic lounge look!

Get The Drop Women’s Antique Rose Joggers by @olesjaswelt for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ruched Crop Top

Dress this tank top up or down all summer long. Not only is it versatile, the ruching on the sides can give you some flattering tummy-control action!

Get The Drop Women’s Porpoise One-Shoulder Crop Top by @olesjaswelt for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Flattering Wrap Dress

Wrap dresses are some of our favorite garments. The draping is done beautifully and the tie at the waist will give you a gorgeous silhouette that you can feel confident in!

Get The Drop Women’s Ivory Floral Print Lined Wrap Mini Dress by @olesjaswelt for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Mini Dress

You can wear this dress during the day with your favorite pair of white sneakers and for a night out with some sleek heeled sandals! You can even adjust the ruffle straps in an off-the-shoulder style if you want to give it more of an evening-friendly feel.

Get The Drop Women’s Antique Rose Ruffle Shoulder Lined Mini Dress by @olesjaswelt for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out the entire The Drop by @olesjaswelt collection and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!