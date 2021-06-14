17 Pairs of Ripped Jeans in 5 of the Most Stylish Silhouettes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember when people used to argue about ripped jeans? “Why would you buy a pair of jeans that’s already half-destroyed?” It was always confusing for Us, because the answer seemed obvious. Because they’re amazingly cool! Plus, getting the look isn’t the simple, D.I.Y. type of project people make it out to be. The expert fraying, tears and distressed details are not easy to create. Real brands also reinforce the denim so the holes don’t just completely open up as soon as you take a step.

Anyway, we think more people get it now. Who could really deny the benefits of having some awesome ripped jeans in your wardrobe? You can always grab a pair in your favorite silhouette too, whether you like skinny, wide leg or beyond. We’ve picked out 17 pairs in five super popular styles, so there’s only one thing left to do. Let ‘er rip!

Skinny Jeans

1. These Annystore skinny jeans have knee rips, plus other destroyed patches throughout in front. Don’t forget the cool fading details!

2. Add even more edge to your look with the black version of these Vibrant skinnies!

3. These black Dr. Denim jeans from Revolve have distressed knees and some very happy customers!

Wide Leg Jeans

4. These HDLTE jeans are majorly on trend right now and super comfy!

5. In addition to rips, these utcoco jeans has an acid wash-inspired design!

6. We’re feeling total ’90s vibes from these high-rise Genleck jeans!

Boyfriend Jeans

7. The detailing of the distressed patches on these J.Crew jeans is so cool. We could never do that ourselves!

8. We clicked into this pair of SweatyRocks jeans so fast. ’80s street style vibes over here!

9. The asymmetrical designs of the rips on these cropped Resfeber jeans will have everyone complimenting your style!

10. These HDLTE jeans go for a “the more, the merrier” approach with rips from mid-thigh to just below the knee!

Straight Leg Jeans

11. You can’t go wrong with a pair of highly-rated Levi’s straight crop jeans!

12. If you only like a little bit of distressing, a pair like these Silver Jeans Co. jeans could be perfect!

13. This Goodthreads pair is another option if you just want a few torn touches!

Flare Jeans

14. Flares are back in a big way, and these shengfan jeans are here to help you make a style statement!

15. If you like your flare to be a little more subtle, check out these popular Sidefeel jeans!

16. Let’s have even more fun with these camo SHINFY jeans!

17. For a really unique look, check out these ripped congluoki jeans. The hems look like little flared skirts!

