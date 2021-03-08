Need New Joggers for Spring? This Influencer-Approved Pair Is a Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We want our loungewear to feel completely fresh and new for the spring season! The weather is getting warmer, and the thick, heavy duty sweats that kept Us toasty all winter long deserve a break.

These joggers from Amazon’s The Drop collection are exactly the type of lounge pants we need right now! They’re ideal for this time of year, and will be the foundation of so many comfortable, casual and cute outfits.

Get The Drop Women’s Grace Supersoft Stretch Rib Cuff Jogger for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.



These joggers are made from a classic cotton material that’s extra breathable, which is beyond necessary once the temperatures start soaring. It’s also super soft and stretchy, which shoppers are absolutely loving! They’re cut in the same design as other standard joggers, offering a mid-rise fit, a slimmer leg silhouette and cuffs at the ankles. This style tends to be incredibly flattering, which is yet another reason to get excited.

These joggers will look great with a basic tee or layered over a bodysuit. Each outfit can instantly be upgraded with the addition of a sleek leather jacket and some ankle boots. Say hello to your new Sunday brunch uniform!

These joggers are available in a variety of staple shades, but we personally prefer the lighter hues. We’re talking pale pink, peach, baby blue and praline — a.k.a. spring perfection! Of course, if you prefer darker options, black and grey are up for grabs too. Shoppers are thrilled with how trendy these joggers look, and say that the fabric feels heavenly. Loungewear has become a key part of our lifestyle, which is why we’re always on the hunt for our next big score — and it looks like we’ve officially found it!

