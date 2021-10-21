Stay Up to Speed With These Trendy Tweed Looks For Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall fashion features an elevated aesthetic. No offense to summer, spring or winter, but autumn just has a je ne sais quoi. This season is especially sophisticated with its classic cardigans, elegant outerwear and beautiful boots. Throw on a structured suit jacket, and you’ll instantly feel fabulous. Here at Shop With Us, we’re always open to sweater weather styles beyond your typical closet staples. Knitwear is neat — but so are more unexpected materials.

We surveyed the snaps and scene from Paris Fashion Week, and tweed was the talk of the town. This woven wool is oh-so-chic! Once associated with country clubs and made popular by Chanel, this look has evolved with the times. From the catwalk to the sidewalk, tweed is now a fall fixture. Say bonjour to your new favorite fabric!

We rounded up seven top tweed trends from Amazon. Read on to shop our fashion-forward finds!

This Tweed Skirt Set

Step up your suit game in this tweed skirt set. You can even mix and match the blazer and miniskirt for extra versatility. One shopper said, “Love this outfit. Makes me feel like Blair Waldorf out of Gossip Girl.” You know you love it.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Business Suit Tweed Skirt Set for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Tweed Shift Dress

We’re smitten with this short-sleeve shift dress! Available in both grey and black hues, this tweed treasure features frayed edges and functional pockets. Rock this frock from a business meeting to brunch!

This Tweed Tie-Waist Skirt

Tie up your outfit with a bow in this tweed tie-waist skirt. Pair this adorable piece with a basic black blouse and knee-high boots or heels for a dashing holiday outfit. This look will be the shining star upon your highest bough.

This Tweed Pinafore Dress

Own your office outfit in this overalls-inspired ensemble. This polished pinafore frock is flattering and fashionable — wear a long-sleeve top underneath for an easy fall ‘fit.

This Tweed Blazer

Keep it classy in this top-rated tweed blazer. One satisfied shopper said, “Beautiful jacket. Can be worn formally or for going out. Perfect light jacket.” Go from work to happy hour in this business-casual beauty!

This Tweed Sleeveless Dress

This sleeveless dress is perfectly preppy. Add a turtleneck or button-down shirt underneath in cooler temperatures, or style it solo when it’s warmer out. One review reported: “10/10 for the price of the product”!

