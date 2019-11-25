Shop Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Deals Right Now!





Listen up, everyone — we have some very important and exciting news. In the midst of pre-Thanksgiving chaos, Amazon just released some early Black Friday deals that are live on the site right now! If you can’t wait until Friday to get your shop on, then this just might be your lucky day.

We all know how vast Amazon’s product offering is, and the deals that they have going on right now are endless. To help you navigate all of the exciting sale frenzy, we’ve hand-picked some of our favorite offerings for you — from sleek laptops to cozy slippers! Check them out and don’t forget to explore all of the early Black Friday deals from Amazon!

This Comfy Pullover

Get the BLENCOT Womens Oversized Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Diamond Earrings

Get the Vir Jewels 1/4 cttw Certified Diamond Stud Earrings (originally $159) on sale for just $104, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Portable Laptop

Get the Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) (originally $999) on sale for just $699, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Smart TV

Get the Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition (originally $170) on sale for just $100, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Cozy Slippers

Get the Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Women’s House Slipper for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Pro Headphones

Get the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds (originally $170) on sale for just $100, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Staple Winter Boots

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s koola Short Fashion Boot (originally $80) on sale for just $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Advent Calendar

Get the Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar (originally $20) on sale for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Classic Cardigan

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Sweater for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

