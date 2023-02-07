Save Serious Time on Your Eyebrows With This Bestselling Stencil Kit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Apart from eyeliner, one of the most time consuming makeup moments involves our brows. Some may not feel the need to fill them in, but if you’re the type who likes to create a more defined and fuller shape, you know the struggle.

There are handy hacks to streamline the process, like using a stencil to provide the baseline for your brow shape. But no stencil kit we’ve come across has been as elaborate and detailed as this one from ANGIEHAIE! There are so many options to choose from, and it includes a long-lasting pomade, as well as other tools which can help to land you the exact brow you’re after.

Get the ANGIEHAIE Eyebrow Stamp Stencil Kit for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2023, but are subject to change.



Using stencils for brows may seem like a novice method to create your ideal shape, but it’s a time-saving tip any of Us should welcome into our routines! Of course, it’s necessary to find the right tools which make the finished product look less like an obvious stencil and more like a natural brow — which this kit does effortlessly!

Each set has 24 different brow shapes to pick from, and this amount of options may seem overwhelming — but just trust the process. As mentioned, there’s a pomade with an attached sponge applicator which distributes a waterproof and sweat-proof formula to fill in your chosen shape. The sponge lets you control how light or heavy the color deposits, allowing for a more natural look.

Then, to refine your brows even further, you’ll also receive a double-ended brush which has a spoolie and a thin angled brush to help correct any mistakes and clean up your shape. We know, we know — these different elements may seem like a lot of effort — but filling in brows using this method instead of free-handing will ultimately save you tons of time. Reviewers say the ease of this brow shaping kit is a complete “game-changer,” and we can’t wait to experience the makeup magic for ourselves.

