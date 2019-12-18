This Stunning Bracelet Watch Is the Ideal Last-Minute Gift





Last-minute holiday shopping is pretty much unavoidable. No matter how far we plan ahead, somehow we always manage to leave something to the very last minute! So what are we to do in times like this? Turn to Amazon, of course!

Amazon is great because we can order gifts fast with just one click, which definitely comes in handy during the holidays. If you’re scrambling to find a perfect present, then you might want to check out this amazing watch from Anne Klein!

Get the Anne Klein Women’s Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch (originally $75) on sale for prices starting at just $43, available from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

How could anyone not be thrilled to receive this incredible watch? It’s the perfect accessory to add to instantly elevate a look. Watches make Us feel like we have everything together, even when life can be quite chaotic. There are certain products that just instantly improve our mood, and this watch is definitely one of them!

The metal strap acts as a chunky bracelet more so than a watch strap, and the face of this watch is seriously stunning. You can choose between five different color combinations, all of which are truly winners. Our favorite might be the rose gold metal and emerald green face combo — which perfectly highlights the genuine diamond that’s faceted right above the watch hands.

Have we also mentioned that this is on sale? You can get any one of the colors that this watch comes in for less than $60 — which is too amazing. This watch easily looks so much more expensive than it actually is, which we love! You’ll definitely make an impression on someone when you hand them this as their gift.

Simply put, we’re obsessed with this Anne Klein watch. It’s a gift that we’d definitely love to get this holiday season, and be thrilled to give to a loved one as well! We honestly might gift it to ourselves. After a long year of hard work, we think we deserve it!

