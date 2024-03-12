Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re lounging around at home, you want something to slip into that feels just like rolling around in silk. Something that makes you feel like you’re spending your downtime in quiet luxury. Some of the best, most appropriate outfits for this can be found on Amazon, though it looks like we’ve found the best two-piece set possible. And you’ve got to see it to believe it.

The Anrabess Two-Piece Knit Lounge Set is just $50 at Amazon, and fans think it feels just like “butter” when you wear it. That’s high praise, especially since there are tons of clothing sets like this one that not only look good, but are meant to feel great and stay comfortable while doing nothing in.

Get the Anrabess Two-Piece Knit Lounge Set at Amazon for $50! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

This two-piece set comes in 15 different colors, from an understated khaki to a fun, deep red. I comes with a pullover crewneck top with short sleeves, a split high-low hemline, and super loose, comfortable fabric. The pants have a comfy, elastic waist and can be pulled on. They’re pleated in a fun, fashionable way and have a knit wide leg. This is a super versatile outfit that’s great for any part of the year.

If you want to wear something that feels good no matter what you’re up to each day, this lounge set is something you’re going to want to drop some cash on. And because it’s so buttery soft and comfortable, you’ll probably want to get a couple. These are some of the most flattering and cozy fits we’ve seen in some time, so you won’t want to skip out on them, especially if you still like sitting around at home enjoying movies, music, and TV while schlubbing around.

