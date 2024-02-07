Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter fashion is such a wide category which offers plenty of versatility. Whether you need pieces that are easy to lounge around the house in or your lifestyle requires functional gear that goes from school pick-up to dinner with ease, a lounge set is an excellent option to help you do it all (and do it all in style)! Still running around in the old two-piece you scooped up during lockdown? We found a chic lounge set that’s suitable for all of your occasions — and it starts at just $40 at Amazon!

The ETCYY Women’s Lounge Set is an elegant ensemble that’s — most importantly — comfy and warm. It features a 50% viscose, 28% nylon and 22% polyester fabrication for a sturdy and stretchy demeanor. Also, this set boasts a slouchy, knit aesthetic for a stylish finish, and it’s the ultimate ensemble to keep you toasty without overheating.

While styling this lounge set, it’s crucial to consider when and why you’re wearing it. For instance, if you’re hanging around the house, this set teams well with fluffy socks and your favorite slippers for a relaxed vibe. Of course, if you’re out and about running errands, this set will coordinate with sneakers and your favorite designer crossbody for a functional ‘fit. What’s more, the ETCYY set comes in 12 color options and has a S to XL size range. Just pick your favorite!

ETCYY Women's Lounge Set Price: $40 Description Trend alert! This two-piece lounge set looks like an expensive find from a designer brand. See it!

While chatting up this relaxed and comfy lounge set, an Amazon reviewer fawned, “This sweatsuit is really great quality! It is very thick, cozy, and warm. I’m 5 feet 2 inches, weigh 115 lbs, and usually wear a 25 in pants and XS/S in tops. I bought the blue charcoal in a size small, and it’s great. The pants are perfect at the waist and length. The sweater is a little oversized but in a very stylish way. I would 10/10 recommend.” Another happy reviewer exclaimed, “This set was so flattering with the oversized look. The slouched sleeves and buttons made me feel so comfortable. Perfect for lounging!”

In case you’re not convinced, a final fan noted, “I love this set so much, I immediately added another color to my cart after the first time I wore the navy one. It is incredibly comfy & fits just right (I’m 5’4, 200lbs, and usually a size 14-16, so I got an XL). Great quality for sure, and I’ll wear it all winter long.”

When it comes to cozy lounge sets that can handle whatever the day may bring, this beauty may be the ideal match!

