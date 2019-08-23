



We hate to see the summer go, not only because we will miss warm days at the beach, but we’ll miss all the summer sales! We’ve spent a lot of time browsing our favorite stores for deals and we’re lucky because, while our beach days might be ending soon, we can still shop sales!

Anthropologie is hosting its Anthro Day sale event! Starting August 23 and running through August 25, shoppers will receive up to 30% off when shopping for select apparel, and we found the seven best options to help you welcome fall.

1. This Groundbreaking Floral Pant

Floral for spring? Groundbreaking. Florals for the fall? Even more groundbreaking, of course. These perfect pants come available in not one but two colors, and both are amazing. Whether we’re stepping into the Green Floral or Medallion, add a sweater and a crossbody and you’ll be sizzling in style all season long.

See it: Grab a pair of the Terrace Floral Pants (originally $130) now only $91 at Anthropologie!

2. This Trendy Tunic

Tunics are trendier than ever and we’re loving this one! It’s long enough to be worn alone as a dress or can easily be paired with any leggings or tights underneath. Once you’ve selected from the red, black or dark turquoise shades that are available, add a crossbody and a moto jacket and consider your go-to Fall uniform complete.

See it: Grab the Rossi Ruffled Tunic (originally $150) now only $105 at Anthropologie!

3. This Sweater Tunic

Remember when we said tunics were trendy? We weren’t kidding. We love them so much, we’re also suggesting this sweater one. It’s available in five fabulous shades and all of them feature the same oversized fit that’s amazing. Throw it over a tee or pair it under a parka and you’re good to go!

See it: Grab the Elise Ribbed Tunic (originally $120) now only $84 at Anthropologie!

4. This Knit Dress

In need of a strong layering piece? Reach for this knit dress. It comes available in black motif and rose and both are as versatile as the last. Throw a chunky cardigan on or reach for a light trench coat on those warmer days. This dress is so classic and simple that it can be dressed up or down, and there’s nothing better than that.

See it: Grab the Fabiana Knit Dress (originally $130) now only $91 at Anthropologie!

5. This Sweet Shirt

Easily elevate any wardrobe with this statement shirt! The black is great when looking for a versatile piece, and the yellow will give everyone the perfect pop of color. The ruffled eyelet fabric is perfectly on-trend, and we are already thinking of a dozen different ways we can wear it, making it the one-and-only top we’ll ever need!

See it: Grab the Clementine Blouse (originally $120) now only $84 at Anthropologie!

6. This Mididress

Love a good plaid shirt? Then you’ll love this dress. It comes available in a black and white plaid print for a flannel-inspired look that’s cool-yet-casual. It hits right above-the-ankles, making it work-approved but don’t think the fun ends there. This dress is functional enough to transitional from desk-to-drinks too!

See it: Grab the Clove & Stone Hannah Midi Shirt Dress (originally $150) now only $105 at Anthropologie!

7. This Printed Piece

We’re all about a printed pattern, so we’re loving this dress. The blue motif print features turquoise, brown and white swirls that are so on-trend with the season. Add a suede boot or a suede jacket, or better yet make it both! It’s the dreamy dress we’ll wear on repeat!

See it: Grab the Corey Lynn Calter Carreaux Midi Dress (originally $170) now only $119 at Anthropologie!

Not your style? Check out additional items up to 30% off also available at Anthropologie here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!