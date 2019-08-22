5 of Our Favorite BDG Jeans on Sale for 30% Off at Urban Outfitters





When it comes to denim, we’re always championing it. Denim is hands-down one of the easiest materials anyone can wear. Aside from being endlessly versatile, it’s even more transitional. At a moment’s notice, we can dress it up just as easily as we can dress it down and we have endless options.

We’re always feeling the love for denim and we’re confident we’re not alone either. With Fall right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to update our closets and we found just the sale to do it! Here are five of our favorite BDG jeans on sale at Urban Outfitters that will make all of those denim dreams come true!

1. The Must-Have: High-Rise “Mom Jeans”

What’s topping our must-have list? These “Mom Jeans,” of course! This vintage-inspired, lighter wash works well with any body type because they’re effortlessly flattering. The higher rise is great for our midsections and the tapered leg will easily roll up to show off a brand-new pair of shoes. Whether we’re stepping into sneakers or high heels, this is the perfect pair to wear all day, any day.

See it: Grab the BDG High-Rise Mom Jean (originally $59) now only $41 at Urban Outfitters!

2. The Must-Have: Basic Black Jeans

Who says basic has to be boring? Not when wearing these basic black jeans! From start to finish, these jeans are perfection. The high-rise fit is ultra-flattering and will tighten and tone our bodies with zero gym sessions required. Plus, the stretchier material offers up insane comfort. Wear with a white tee, moto jacket and black booties and our new Fall uniform is ready-to-go!

See it: Grab the BDG Girlfriend High-Rise Jean (originally $69) now only $48 at Urban Outfitters!

3. The Must-Have: Destroyed Hem Jeans

Want to take a walk on the wild side but do so in an office-approved way? Of course, we do and we can in this pair! We’re major fans of the destroyed hem on these jeans. It’s subtle-yet-striking and adds a fun flair to the overall design. The high-rise fit and lighter wash make these jeans comfortable, wearable and of course, functional. It’s the right amount of balance for anyone looking for their new “go-to” pair.

See it: Grab the BDG Girlfriend Destroyed Hem High-Rise Jean (originally $59) now only $41 at Urban Outfitters!

4. The Must-Have: Skater-Inspired Jeans

Tired of blending in? Want to stand out — in a good way? Step right up and into this pair. This high-waisted denim features a skater-inspired fit that’s comfortable and loose. The black base is paired to perfection with a white contrast stitching throughout. We’re loving the “cool girl” vibe it adds, and we’re confident everyone will be lusting over it too! Add a cropped top and white sneakers and make the streets your runway all season long!

See it: Grab the BDG High-Rise Contrast Stitch Skate Jean (originally $69) now only $48 at Urban Outfitters!

5. The Must-Have: Ripped Jeans

Ripped jeans are a girl’s best friend! They’re the ultimate accessory, and there’s never been a more perfect pair than right here. Sizzle in style in these washed black jeans. The high-rise fit is flattering and we’re loving how fashion-forward the strategic the rips are! They’re apparent but not too apparent where they wouldn’t be work-approved. Don’t believe Us? Add a blazer on top and black heels and conquer Casual Friday in seconds!

See it: Grab the BDG High-Rise Slim Straight Jean (originally $64) now only $45 at Urban Outfitters!

