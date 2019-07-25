



Everyone has a handful of items they’d be lost without. We love our smartphones, laptops and tote bags when we’re looking to make our lives a bit easier, but want to know what’s just as important? The right pair of sneakers! Sneakers can survive any weather, withstand our morning commutes and can be thrown into any bag when we’re looking to grab-and-go in a rush. They’re more than an everyday essential, too. They’re the one shoe we can rely on when traveling near or far.

Sneakers are basically our sole-mates! They’re there through the good times and the bad to help Us put our best foot forward. So, let’s stop ruining our most committed relationship by slipping into a boring pair. We found a fun, functional and fashionable pair sure to put some pep in our step! These comfy-chic sneakers are also in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is going on right now!

See it: Grab a pair of the ECCO Soft 7 Women’s Sneaker (originally $160) now with prices starting at just $100, available at Nordstrom!

The ECCO Soft 7 Women’s Sneaker is the one-stop-shop for anyone who’s looking to master the art of comfy-chic. This low-top sneaker is a traditional lace-up style, but they’re elevated with trendy colors, quality leather and a sleek silhouette.

Apart from the stylish appeal of these sneakers, they also offer immense comfort no matter how long we wear them. The removable insole is one of the most understated details of them all. Countless reviewers pointed out how comfortable this helped make the shoes. Think of it as the pillow our feet don’t want but need. With each and every step, the padded insole will cushion our feet and provide complete comfort. Whether we’re struggling through our morning commute or walking around town all day, there’s no need to worry about our feet cramping or hurting when wearing this comfy design.

What we’re loving more than the comfort factor? How easy it is to wear this sneaker with just about any outfit in our closet! We love how easy it will fit with our professional clothing when slipping into them for our morning commutes. We might even choose to keep them on with our trouser pants and satin camis once we get to work. For spring and summer, these cute sneakers can easily pair with dresses and skirts, too, for a dressed-up look.

Now, that’s not to say these sneakers can’t dress down just as easily either. According to so many reviewers, they loved how simple and casual this shoe could be, too! Just throw on our trusty tees, sweaters, leggings or jeans, and head out the door. We can guarantee we’ll be comfortable all day, especially since one reviewer claimed these sneakers were the perfect walking shoes, too.

When those temperatures start to get a bit too hot for those tried-and-true outfits, go ahead and throw on any casual dress or jumpsuit and keep the stylish streak going. This is the comfy-chic sneaker that can be worn anytime and anyplace!

