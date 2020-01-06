Check Out the 7 Best Pieces We Found in Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale!

We can’t pass up a good sale, and Anthropologie consistently has some of the best offerings around. You can find some of the cutest pieces for seriously discounted prices — and who doesn’t love that?

Anthropologie is amazing because they are constantly replenishing their sale section, and it truly feels like there are new pieces added every day! In order to navigate the incredible deals, we’ve plucked out our seven favorite items on Anthropologie now for your leisure — so that you can get your 2020 shopping started on the right foot!

This Cozy Sweater

Turtlenecks are an amazing item to wear on chilly winter days, obviously. We love the extra warmth that these sweaters provide for our necks — and they look ultra-adorable as well!

Get the Blair Turtleneck Sweater (originally $120) on sale for just $80 from Anthropologie!

This Sparkly Blouse

We’re completely obsessed with this sassy and sparkly blouse. It’s got just the right amount of shine that makes a major statement.

Get the Alyssa Boat Neck Blouse (originally $138) on sale for just $90 from Anthropologie!

These Functional Pants

These pants are cut in a style that’s crafted for amazing comfort. They feature large pockets and a drop-crotch moment that’s without a doubt easy to wear. You can rock these pants with sneakers on a casual day, or dress them up with a festive top and some heels for a night on the town.

Get the Cargo Harem Pants (originally $120) on sale for just $60 from Anthropologie!

This Elegant Skirt

When you wear anything that’s made of velvet, you instantly feel luxurious. This plush soft fabric is one of our absolute favorites, and we adore this deep red midi skirt that’s dripping in the material.

Get the Velvet Midi Skirt (originally $98) on sale for just $70 from Anthropologie!

This Fuzzy Sweater

This sweater is fun, fresh and looks beyond plush. It’s a long open-front cardigan that comes with a belt to tie at the front. It also features small traces of a shiny, shimmery thread that gives this cardigan some extra sparkle.

Get the Larkin Shimmer Cardigan (originally $160) on sale for just $100 from Anthropologie!

This Patterned Coat

This classic coat is a staple that everyone needs in their closet. The color combination makes for an idyllic wintery-white look that has subtle pops of color with the grey and blue plaid accents.

Get the Elsa Plaid Coat (originally $248) on sale for just $140 from Anthropologie!

These Stunning Pants

Sequins are everything. If you take absolutely anything and cover it in sequins, it instantly elevates an otherwise ordinary garment. We are beyond obsessed with these bold pants that are made for brave fashionistas. You’re sure to turn heads while wearing this stunning pair! See it!

Get the Annette Sequined Trousers (originally $230) on sale for just $130 from Anthropologie! Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out the rest of the Freshly Cut Sale at Anthropologie here! Check out more of our picks and deals here! This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!